JOHNSON CITY – Ballad Health announced Monday it has committed a $10 million investment to create the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement at East Tennessee State University.
The center will be dedicated to bringing nursing, business, liberal arts, education and other academic and support programs together to increase the pipeline of opportunity and augment the supply of nurses and nursing support in the Appalachian Highlands.
The center will develop partnerships with other colleges and universities, such as Emory & Henry College, Milligan University, Northeast State Community College, Tusculum University and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, among others, to advance the clinical practice of nursing, enhance interprofessional collaboration, contribute to knowledge about nursing workflow and generate nursing scholarship and innovation.
