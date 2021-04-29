The writing was on the wall on Thursday for the anticipated summer reopening of Lee County Community Hospital, as Ballad Health officials joined Lee County Hospital Authority board members, local leaders and legislators in a ceremonial signing of the hospital’s unfinished lobby wall. ‘We’re honored to be a partner in a new chapter in this new facility in Southwest Virginia,’ Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said in opening remarks. ‘We look forward to celebrating this in the next few months as we open the hospital.’ Lee County Hospital Authority Chairman H. Ronnie Montgomery credited the late Sonny Martin and the late George Cridlin for their work on the authority board in helping move the project forward. He also pointed to the work by board members Howard Elliott and Diana Pope in coordinating with Ballad to oversee the project. ‘I think if these walls would talk,’ Montgomery said, ‘they would talk of a community that never gave up.’ Shown above, Deaton is with family members of Martin and Cridlin, who served on the Lee County Hospital Authority Board while at left, Montgomery adds his signature to a drywall panel in the hospital’s unfinished lobby wall.
