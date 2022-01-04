Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine sent a letter on behalf of the hospital system Monday to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services asking that the federal agency consider either allowing hospitals in areas with significant staffing shortages be exempt from the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, or delay its implementation to give facilities more time to convince staff to voluntarily take the vaccine.
“CMS should consider permitting hospitals in health professional shortage areas to seek waivers from the mandate if they can demonstrate difficulties with retention of staff,” the letter said. “Those parts of the country which already suffer from shortages, and which are disadvantaged in terms of recruitment and retention, need to first do no harm in terms of staffing availability.
“Permitting health systems that can demonstrate staff retention challenges to seek waivers would be fair and would appropriately recognize the importance of balancing appropriate staffing levels at healthcare facilities with the administration’s desire to increase vaccination rates among healthcare workers.”
The letter continued to say that, in the absence of a waiver option, CMS should delay implementation of the mandate through at least June to “allow facilities located in the areas with the greatest healthcare workforce shortages time to implement policies and procedures aimed at improving vaccination rates.”
“This will also help ensure that individuals who are living in rural communities are not disproportionately impacted by staffing shortages that may occur as a result of employees refusing the vaccine,” the letter said.
Ballad also requested that CMS take a flexible approach to checking compliance and allow providers not in compliance to show it is “due to the facility prioritizing appropriate levels of staffing to care for the needs of the community it serves. In addition, it asked that the administrative burden of verifying vaccination be removed from providers, that the appropriateness of religious and medical exemptions is not included in compliance surveys, that employees with at least one dose be allowed to work if they comply with policies to reduce transmission of the virus and that the agency specify that the term “fully vaccinated” does not include booster shots.
The CMS mandate says fully vaccinated does not mean those who have received boosters or additional doses and that it considers staff who have completed a primary vaccination series (both doses of an mRNA vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) as fully vaccinated.
“Given the new timelines released by CMS for compliance with the mandate, it is clear that the shots would have to be initiated by the end of January — well after the predicted peak of the omicron variant,” the letter said. “Thus, we don’t see how the current (interim final rule) helps mitigate the challenges before us — challenges made far worse by the H3N2 influenza strain, which is approaching us as children return to school and the winter weather keeps more people indoors.
“For these reasons, Ballad Health respectfully requests that CMS consider the following suggestions to help address the workforce shortages facing rural health care systems while we work to educate people about the vaccine and increase staff vaccination rates.”
Levine wrote that the system is already dealing with severe staffing shortages and is having difficulty attracting new workers, with labor costs increasing by more than $100 million as the system relies more heavily on contract labor. Levine said the system is on track to incur more than $115 million in contract labor costs for the 2022 fiscal year, with about 400 of 600 nursing openings filled with contract labor prior to the holidays.
After being delayed by legal challenges from several states, the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is set to go into effect in 25 states where the mandate is not preliminarily enjoined as a legal challenge from those states makes its way through the judicial system. Tennessee is not part of the lawsuit, and thus healthcare workers in the state will need to receive their first shot by Jan. 27 and complete their vaccination series by Feb. 28, unless they receive a medical or religious exemption.
In November, following the announcement of the mandate, Ballad told staff they must be vaccinated unless they receive an exemption, but dropped the requirement in early December after a federal court temporarily suspended enforcement of it. Following the re-instatement of the mandate on Dec. 15, Ballad took issue with the “unequal application“ of the mandate and called it “unprecedented” to enforce such a mandate in only half of states.
“Until these issues are resolved such that there is an equal application of the federal rules, Ballad Health has no plans to take any action which might later end up being reversed by yet another court ruling,” read a Dec. 15 statement from Ballad. “Real people with real jobs are affected by all this, so it is imperative that a judicial resolution be reached either way as soon as possible so a fair and equal application of the rules is followed.”
Levine wrote Monday that at the time the system was implementing its mandate it had 2,000 employees who had not been vaccinated and did not seek an exemption — about 15% of its workforce.
“If the IFR were to be finalized in its current form, our facilities would likely be forced to turn away patients or reduce the services at our hospitals due to staff shortages,” Levine wrote. “In smaller facilities, even the loss of one or two staff members in critical positions can have a catastrophic effect on a facility’s ability to operate. The provision of critical health care services would be jeopardized and lives could be lost.”
Levine has taken issue with the federal mandate in the past, warning that it could worsen nursing and staffing shortages and spoke before a congressional subcommittee expressing those concerns to lawmakers in October. But, barring further legal challenges to the mandate, the hospital system will have to comply with in the order and require employees be vaccinated as healthcare providers not in compliance could face fines or be barred from participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs — something Levine previously said “would be devastating for our region.”
“Despite our many efforts, however, the unfortunate reality is that only 46.7% of the population we serve has been fully vaccinated. For various reasons, our region has a high level of vaccine hesitancy. This includes a high level of vaccine hesitancy among nurses,” the letter said. “While we estimate that more than 95% of Ballad Health’s physicians are vaccinated, we estimate that only about 60% of our non-physician team members are fully vaccinated.
“If CMS finalizes the IFR without acknowledging the impact this could have on existing labor shortages, rural health systems will be forced to terminate thousands of employees who are not comfortable taking the vaccine and our communities will suffer greatly.”
