After practicing internal medicine in Kingsport for nearly 40 years, Richard Reed is hoping to inspire the next generation of physicians to connect with their patients.
Reed released his first book, called “Running Behind: Narratives of 40 Years Practicing Medicine,” earlier this summer. Through anonymous patient narratives, the book reveals the epiphany that led Reed to see patients as people first, rather than just cases of diseases.
“The doctor should view the patient as a person with a disease,” Reed said, “rather than just the disease alone.”
The basics
Reed is originally from Morristown but has lived in Kingsport for many years. As an internist practicing mainly primary care, Reed learned the value of spending quality time listening to his patients and building relationships and wanted to share that message in a book.
“Running Behind” is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and electronic formats. Reed noted readers with a Kindle Unlimited subscription or an Amazon Prime membership can read the book for free.
About the book
Reed said the book isn’t about him or his specific patients, as all patients’ names were changed to preserve privacy. Rather, the book focuses on the relationship between doctors and their patients.
Reed added that as those relationships get stronger, better care will follow.
“If you have a doctor and you have some sort of problem going on, and you have great confidence in them,” Reed said, “it helps you to get better more quickly and gives you confidence in dealing with your illness if you have complete confidence and trust in your doctor, knowing that they’ll do the right thing for you.”
Why read it?
Reed said he hopes the book can inspire new or prospective physicians to look beyond the science to connect with all the patients in their care.
To reach a wider audience, Reed is providing free copies of the book to local high schools, local colleges, public libraries and medical schools throughout the state.
“My fantasy about the book is that 50 years from now, somebody will be in high school or college and they’ll read the book and they’ll decide, ‘I’d like to go into medicine or some medical field.”