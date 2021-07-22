Kingsport’s longstanding focus on building community is perhaps most visible during Fun Fest.
In support of this important community festival and to boost our community’s health and well-being, Healthy Kingsport, Eastman Connect and HMG have joined together during one of the Fun Fest events, Kids Central, to educate and supply water to over 600 families in the community.
All events are not included in this column. Please refer to Fun Fest social media accounts to find all events.
During these nine days of fun, set yourself a personal goal. At each event you attend, plan to walk at least 6,000 steps. Combined with your daily walk, you should hit the normal daily average of 10,000 steps.
F3 Free Men’s Workout
5:30 to 6:15 a.m. today. Dobyns-Bennett track parking lot. 6:30 to 7:30 a.m Saturday. Warriors Path State Park — Duck Island.
This event will be a great event to attend to get your steps early.
Birding Kingsport Bird Walk
8 to 9 a.m. today. Kingsport Greenbelt — meet under the I-26 overpass next to the Riverfront Seafood parking lot.
Watching the beautiful birds we have to offer in Kingsport will for sure take your mind off knowing you are exercising your mind and body. You’ll rack up 6,000 steps in no time.
The Taste
4 to 9 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Memorial Park.
Participants are encouraged to grab a healthy meal from The Taste. Walking while checking out all the delicious foods that vendors from the Tri-Cities have to offer will get your step meter turning. Don’t forget to drink lots of water to help your body stay hydrated.
Moonlight Hike at Bays Mountain
8 p.m. on Thursday, must have a free ticket to participate.
Like most cardio exercises, hiking helps reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and even cancers. Hiking is a weight-bearing exercise, which builds muscle mass and helps prevent osteoporosis. Hiking can help you manage your weight. At this event, you could quickly get 10,000 steps.
Pickle In the Park
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. V.O. Dobbins Sr. Community Center
Studies show that an increased amount of pickleball activity can lead to improved blood pressure and cardiorespiratory fitness. It offers aerobic exercise, giving players the chance to move around on the court at any level of intensity they’d like. You can easily have 10,000 steps just moving back and forth.
Fun Fest Concerts
Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets required.
While attending an event, you will get the most steps. Dancing and moving improves the condition of your heart and lungs and leads to increased muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness; increased aerobic fitness; and improved muscle tone and strength. Your steps will soar at this event.
Joining the 4 Million Mile challenge is easy. Interested participants should log onto Healthy Kingsport’s website (healthykingsport.org) and enter the Movin’ for the Summer challenge.
If you are already a registered user through Walker Tracker, you select this challenge once you log in. If you have not registered on Walker Tracker, take 30 seconds to sign up and then select the Movin’ for the Summer challenge.
You may also contact Logan Bailey, our Healthy Kingsport coordinator, via email (dclemons@healthykingsport.com) or call (423) 392-8837 for assistance.
All the Movin’ for the Summer physical activity minutes logged will contribute to our 4 Million Mile City goal we are trying to reach by Oct. 2.