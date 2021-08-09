KINGSPORT — Two new Sullivan County EMS stations in Kingsport could be staffed and operating with a month, EMS Chief Jim Perry said last week after a groundbreaking ceremony in Bluff City for a third new station.
Groundbreakings for the two nearly complete stations in Kingsport were held in June and September of last year.
Perry said actual construction of the new station in Bluff City is expected to begin within two to three weeks. It is Station No. 3 and will replace a former leased location for a freestanding building owned by the county. The city of Bristol, Tennessee, donated the land for the new Station No. 3, which will serve Bluff City, Piney Flats and other parts of Eastern Sullivan County.
Perry credited Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance with getting the ball rolling on a long-talked-about effort to improve EMS stations, particularly Station No. 3. Vance in turn said Bristol City Council Member Lea Powers and Bristol City Manager Bill Sorah were instrumental in getting the land donated.
“It’s a great location,” Perry said. “Breaking ground on our new Station No. 3 in Bluff City is a good day for Sullivan County EMS, but it’s a great day for our citizens. That’s who we’re here for and this location, as well as the sites for the new stations in Kingsport, will mean quicker response times.”
The city of Kingsport donated the land for new Station No. 8 on Gibson Mill Road near Stone Drive.
Ground was broken for Station No. 8 in June 2020 and Perry said it is closest to being a functioning station, with new Station No. 4 on Wilcox Drive at East Sullivan Street being three or four weeks behind it in being ready for occupancy.
“I think we’ll be in both of them by next month,” Perry said. “We could be in Station No. 8 in two weeks. It’s really close. They’re just touching up details. Construction is complete. We just have to furnish it. It’s down to the nitty- gritty.”
Ground was broken for Station No. 4, built on county-owned land adjacent to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s existing Kingsport location, in September of last year.
All three stations, plus renovation of a fourth facility off Wilcox Court, are part of a plan approved by the Sullivan County Commission in 2019.
To go forward with a major upgrade to its emergency medical service, the commission OK’d borrowing $3.9 million to pay for building three new Sullivan County EMS stations and remodeling a fourth building.
The goal: reduce response times. It also will improve operational efficiency. EMS Director Gary Mayes also has said it will be a valuable tool for employee recruitment and retention.
The reason it will take three stations to replace two is based on a strategy developed by mapping all 911 calls answered by the agency and comparing that information with which current stations answered them.
Sullivan County EMS runs approximately 29,000 emergency and convalescent calls per year. That’s the total for the agency’s current six stations: Hickory Tree; Bluff City/Piney Flats; Blountville; Indian Path; Wilcox Drive (near that road’s intersection with Industry Drive), and Colonial Heights. The Wilcox Drive location is Station No. 4 — and it was running approximately 11,000 of those 29,000 total calls answered by the agency each year.
Why? It covers a wide, densely populated geographic area.
It also was on leased land and the lease was about to expire. That’s the fact that got much of the ball rolling on the upgrade of the EMS’ presence countywide. The station that serves Bluff City/Piney Flats was also on leased land.
The county purchased a warehouse on Wilcox Court with the original intent of moving Station No. 4 there. But the commission agreed to hire an architectural firm to look at the option to build three new stations and remodel the warehouse as well. Maps created by the city of Kingsport’s staff, using 911 call data, gave EMS officials and county commissioners a clearer picture of where stations would best be located based on call volume.
The large geographic area served by Station No. 4 alone will be served by it and the new Station No. 8 on Gibson Mill Road.
The Gibson Mill Road station will have a large space for monthly training sessions.
The warehouse on Wilcox Court will become a station devoted to answering all convalescent calls, as well as acting as a central storage location for all EMS stations. Currently, EMS materials are stored in a section of the old County Home in Blountville.