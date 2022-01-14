KINGSPORT — The spike in COVID-19 cases so far has not prompted Northeast Tennessee school systems to call off in-person instructional days.
However, local education officials in four public school systems say they are monitoring the situation.
As a backdrop, across the nation schools have closed as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has surged, including more than a dozen in North Texas, as well as schools in Kansas, California, New Hampshire and in Colonial Heights, Virginia — just outside Richmond.
Also, a teacher walkout over COVID issues occurred recently in Chicago but ended after government assurances of faster COVID test responses.
KINGSPORT CITY SCHOOLS
As always, Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said, KCS is monitoring absences of employees and contract workers because of illness. However, True said it is too early to say if or when the school system might take a holiday because of a lack of adults, an outbreak among students or both.
In the past, he said flu outbreaks have been the reason for calling off school, but the new omicron variant of COVID-19 is an issue now. Area Tennessee systems will be out of school on Monday for Martin Luther King Day.
“There has been no decision of if or when that might occur,” True said Wednesday. “Right now we are monitoring an analyzing.”
True said that while all employees are important to Kingsport City Schools, some are more critical in the decision of whether to call off school, including school bus drivers and school cafeteria workers, especially in smaller schools where multiple cases among four or five employees would require shifting employees from other schools or shutting down.
He said bus drivers are another group where absences are a problem, especially considering the issues in getting enough drivers in recent years.
“We obviously are paying attention to all categories,” True said of a group including teachers, aides, custodial workers, bus drivers, school nutrition workers and maintenance workers.
As for substitute teachers, True said ESS, which also supplies subs to neighboring Sullivan County, has had success in filling teacher vacancies. For Thursday, he said of all teacher vacancies, substitutes staffed 64%.
He didn’t have the total number of vacancies but said the 64% fill rate is probably lower than the average over time before the COVID pandemic but not unheard of during past flu outbreaks.
“We are always looking and will continue to look at day over day staffing,” True said.
And in case you were wondering about the COVID-19 protocols update the Kingsport school system put on its website last week, True said the only difference is the Centers for Disease Control announced the new isolation protocol is to isolate people who test positive for COVID for five days instead of 10 days, unless they are still showing symptoms at the end of the five days.
The board at its Tuesday meeting voted to extend up to five paid COVID sick days to employees. However, any days missed after five would require using regular sick leave.
SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLS
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski could not be reached for comment on Thursday, but Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said he knew of no plans to close individual schools or the whole system because of COVID absences of adults and/or students.
“It (closing the whole system) would be something we could vote on,” Jones said Thursday. “Evelyn has the authority to close individual schools.”
HAWKINS COUNTY SCHOOLS
In Hawkins County, Director of Schools Matt Hixson said that system also has been able to operate despite some faculty and staff absences.
“We are not (considering a shutdown) at this point,” he said Thursday. “We have seen an increase in staff absences, but so far we have been able to weather the storm and cover with our substitutes.”
ROGERSVILLE CITY SCHOOL
At Rogersville City School, which operates a pre-K through 8 school, Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin on Thursday said the school has not seen a large number of cases among faculty and staff but did close a daycare at the school because of COVID.
“We are able to work with subs and teaching assistants” to fill gaps, Jarnigan said. The system utilizes Hawkins County school bus transportation.
