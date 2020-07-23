KINGSPORT — The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s ruling dismissing a federal lawsuit against Ballad Health.
The original lawsuit — filed in U.S. District Court in Greeneville last year —involved 10 local residents who claimed a conflict of interest among three Ballad board members. That lawsuit was dismissed in December and the residents appealed to the Sixth Circuit earlier this year.
On Thursday, a three-judge panel affirmed the lower court’s ruling.
“All told, the complaint fails to allege an injury in fact ... (the amended complaint) consists entirely of unsupported legal conclusions,” the judges wrote in their opinion. “In sum, the district court correctly dismissed the case for lack of jurisdiction.”
Furthermore, the judges reminded the plaintiff’s attorney — Francis X. Santore Jr., of Greeneville — that as an officer of the court he’s expected to treat other parties in the case with courtesy and professionalism. In court filings, Santore repeatedly described Ballad Health as an “octopus”
“(C)ounsel’s colorful insults do nothing to show that his clients have standing to bring this lawsuit,” the judges wrote.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Ballad Health thanked the judges for an objective and thoughtful ruling.
“Each member of the Ballad Health board of directors acts with integrity, and every effort by the plaintiffs and their lawyer to suggest otherwise has been discarded by two federal courts,” the statement read. “We are particularly grateful for the Court’s clear rebuke of the plaintiffs’ counsel’s unprofessional and embarrassing conduct, which was on full display throughout this proceeding.”
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Last year, a group of 10 local residents filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Greeneville against Ballad, ETSU Physicians and all 11 members of Ballad’s board of directors.
The plaintiffs include Christine and David Bearden, Teri Cook, Carolyn Gibbons, Elmer and Ladonna Greer, Mark Hutchins, Kevin Mitchell, Jamie Pierson and Crystal Regan. Defendants include ETSU Physicians, Ballad Health and its board of directors: Barbara Allen, Julie Bennett, David Golden, David Lester, Alan Levine, David May, Scott Niswonger, Brian Noland, Gary Peacock, Doug Springer and Keith Wilson.
The plaintiffs pointed out in their lawsuit that three members of the board — Golden, Niswonger and Noland — also serve as ETSU trustees/officers and as such claimed this was a conflict of interest since Ballad competes with ETSU Physicians.
The lawsuit sought an injunction preventing Golden, Niswonger and Noland from serving on two competing boards and an order compelling the reconstituting of the Ballad board of directors.
CASE DISMISSED
In December, U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier issued his ruling dismissing the lawsuit without prejudice. Collier ruled the plaintiffs did not provide any factual allegations of any potential injury.
Collier wrote in a memorandum that the plaintiffs did not allege any facts to demonstrate a concrete, particularized injury, saying the lawsuit fails to state the nature of an alleged injury beyond asserting a violation of (federal law).
“It is insufficient to claim injury based solely on the existence of a statutory violation,” Collier wrote. “There must be an allegation of harm as a result of the violation.”
MOTIONS AND RESPONSES
Last summer, the plaintiffs and the defendants filed a number of motions and responses to motions and memorandums in support of both.
In its motion to dismiss, Ballad argued that the plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the lawsuit in the first place, that they failed to allege a case or controversy and that Ballad has immunity under the federal antitrust laws.
In response, the plaintiffs filed a 34-page memorandum opposing the motion and likening Ballad to an “octopus” and a “bully of the seas.” The memorandum included more than 200 pages of new material.
In addition to granting Ballad’s motion to dismiss, Collier also denied the plaintiffs’ latest motion to amend the complaint.
“(The) proposed amended complaint still fails to adequately allege ... standing. While plaintiffs do provide more specific facts regarding the alleged injury, the complaint lacks any factual allegations that the injury is particularized to the plaintiffs,” Collier wrote.