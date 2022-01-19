New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 51 last week across Northeast Tennessee, according to numbers published online Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases of COVID-19 increased 56.3% across the eight-county region over the Jan. 9-15 time period covered by the TDH new weekly report.
On Saturday, active cases totaled 10,865, compared to 6,950 reported in the region on Jan. 8.
Active cases in each county as of Saturday were: 927 in Carter; 1,574 in Greene; 144 in Hancock; 1,137 in Hawkins; 204 in Johnson; 3,592 in Sullivan; 314 in Unicoi; and 2,973 in Washington.
New cases of the virus increased in each county during the period, totaling 6,990 for the region.
New cases by county: Carter, 599; Greene, 1,070; Hancock, 93; Hawkins, 774; Johnson, 141; Sullivan, 2,256; Unicoi, 201; and Washington, 1,856.
Fourteen of the 51 deaths reported from Jan. 9-15 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: seven in Carter; 11 in Greene; one in Hancock; seven in Hawkins; one in Johnson; one in Unicoi; and nine in Washington.