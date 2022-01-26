New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 46 last week across Northeast Tennessee, according to numbers published online Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases of COVID-19 increased 32.6% across the eight-county region over the Jan. 16-22 time period covered by the TDH weekly report.
On Saturday, active cases totaled 14,409, up compared to 10,865 reported in the region on Jan. 15, and more than double the 6,950 reported on Jan. 8.
Active cases in each county as of Saturday were: 1,274 in Carter; 2,458 in Greene; 165 in Hancock; 1,636 in Hawkins; 238 in Johnson; 4,566 in Sullivan; 394 in Unicoi; and 3,678 in Washington.
New cases of the virus increased in each county during the period, totaling 8,731 for the region, compared to 6,990 new cases reported for the period Jan. 8-15.
New cases by county: Carter, 791; Greene, 1,530; Hancock, 86; Hawkins, 992; Johnson, 121; Sullivan, 2,765; Unicoi, 221; and Washington, 2,225.
Thirteen of the 46 deaths reported from Jan. 16-22 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period: four in Carter; six in Greene; zero in Hancock; seven in Hawkins; three in Johnson; three in Unicoi; and 10 in Washington.
According to the TDH, the statewide seven-day average positive rate for the period was 43.16%, and Sullivan County had the highest weekly average positive rate for the 19-and-over age group at 24.5%. Sullivan County was second highest for weekly positive rate for the 0-18 age group, at 33.3%. Knox County was first in that age group at 37.5%.
For all age groups combined, the average positive test rate during the period in Northeast Tennessee, by county: Carter 44.6%; Greene 46.7%; Hancock 27.3%; Hawkins 45.3%; Johnson 36.4%, Sullivan 41.7%; Unicoi, 40.7%; and Washington, 44.9%.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard on Wednesday reported 427 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the system’s 21-county service area, with 74 in ICU, 51 of which were on ventilators. Eight pediatric patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Ballad also released a chart showing 86% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated (369 vs. 58 vaccinated), 95% of those in ICU were unvaccinated (70 vs. four) vaccinated), and 96% of those on ventilators were unvaccinated (49 vs. two).