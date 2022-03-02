Active cases of COVID-19 decreased 47.7% across Northeast Tennessee last week, according to numbers published online Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases declined in all eight counties during the Feb. 20-26 time period covered by the report.
On Saturday, active cases totaled 2,386, compared to: 4,562 active cases reported in the region on Feb. 19; 8,039 active cases reported Feb. 12; 12,990 on Feb. 5; 15,573 on Jan. 29; 14,409 on Jan. 22; 10,865 on Jan. 15; and 6,950 on Jan. 8.
Active cases in each county as of Saturday were: 250 in Carter; 264 in Greene; 34 in Hancock; 264 in Hawkins; 95 in Johnson; 798 in Sullivan; 104 in Unicoi; and 577 in Washington.
The growth in new cases also continued to decline. New cases reported in the period totaled 1,607, compared to: 2,947 new case reported Feb. 13-19; 4,959 new cases reported Feb. 6-12; 7,353 for the period Jan. 30-Feb. 5; and 8,241 new cases for the period Jan. 23-29.
New cases last week by county: Carter, 138; Greene, 150; Hancock, 19; Hawkins, 92; Johnson, 49; Sullivan, 337; Unicoi, 43; and Washington, 779.
New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 57 last week across the eight-county region.
Nineteen of the 57 deaths reported from Feb. 20-26 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: six in Carter; 10 in Greene; one in Hancock; five in Hawkins; eight in Johnson; two in Unicoi; and six in Washington.
According to the TDH, the statewide seven-day average positive rate for the period was 11.48%, compared to: 17.68% for the Feb. 13-19 period; 26.26% for the Feb. 6-12 period; 32.05% for the Jan. 30-Feb. 5 period; and 37.27% for the Jan. 23-29 period.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard on Wednesday reported a seven-day average positive rate of 32.7% in its 21-county service area.
Ballad reported 222 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the system’s service area, with 41 in ICU, 31 of which were on ventilators. Three pediatric patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.