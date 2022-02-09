Active cases of COVID-19 decreased about 16.6% across Northeast Tennessee last week, according to numbers published online Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
On Saturday, active cases totaled 12,990, compared to: 15,573 for the region on Jan. 29; 14,409 on Jan. 22; 10,865 on Jan. 15; and 6,950 on Jan. 8.
Active cases in each county as of Saturday were: 1,233 in Carter; 2,042 in Greene; 187 in Hancock; 1,539 in Hawkins; 283 in Johnson; 3,951 in Sullivan; 571 in Unicoi; and 3,184 in Washington. Unicoi showed the only increase by county, up 78 active cases compared to Jan. 29.
New cases of the virus increased in each county during the period, totaling 7,353 — a 5.5% decrease compared to the 8,241 new cases reported for the region for the period Jan. 23-29.
New cases by county: Carter, 1,115; Greene, 849; Hancock, 83; Hawkins, 837; Johnson, 136; Sullivan, 2,168; Unicoi, 434; and Washington, 1,731.
New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 36 last week across the eight-county region.
Eleven of the 36 deaths reported from Jan. 30-Feb. 5 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: three in Carter; six in Greene; zero in Hancock; six in Hawkins; two in Johnson; one in Unicoi; and seven in Washington.
According to the TDH, the statewide seven-day average positive rate for the period was 32.05%, compared to 37.27% for the Jan. 23-29 period.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard on Wednesday reported 434 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the system’s 21-county service area, with 93 in ICU, 60 of which were on ventilators. Five pediatric patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Ballad also released a chart showing 84% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated (363 vs. 71 vaccinated), 89% of those in ICU were unvaccinated (83 vs. 10) vaccinated), and 90% of those on ventilators were unvaccinated (54 vs. six).