Active cases of COVID-19 decreased 44.55% across Northeast Tennessee last week, according to numbers published online Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases declined in all eight counties during the Feb. 27-March 5 time period covered by the report.
On Saturday, active cases totaled 1,323, compared to: 2,386 active cases reported on Feb. 26; 4,562 on Feb. 19; 8,039 on Feb. 12; 12,990 on Feb. 5; 15,573 on Jan. 29; 14,409 on Jan. 22; 10,865 on Jan. 15; and 6,950 on Jan. 8.
Active cases in each county as of Saturday were: 160 in Carter; 151 in Greene; 22 in Hancock; 148 in Hawkins; 59 in Johnson; 439 in Sullivan; 57 in Unicoi; and 287 in Washington.
The growth in new cases also continued to decline. New cases reported in the period totaled 652, a 59.4% drop compared to the 1,607 new cases reported in the Feb. 20-26 time period. Past totals were: 2,947 new cases reported Feb. 13-19; 4,959 reported Feb. 6-12; 7,353 for the period Jan. 30-Feb. 5; and 8,241 for the period Jan. 23-29.
New cases last week by county: Carter, 75; Greene, 119; Hancock, 13; Hawkins, 66; Johnson, 35; Sullivan, 206; Unicoi, 22; and Washington, 116.
New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 29 last week across the eight-county region. Nine of the 29 deaths reported from Feb. 27-March 5 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: five in Carter; three in Greene; one in Hancock; five in Hawkins; two in Johnson; zero in Unicoi; and four in Washington.
According to the TDH, the statewide seven-day average positive rate for the period was 6.815%, compared to: 11.48% for the Feb. 20-26 period; 17.68% for the Feb. 13-19 period; 26.26% for the Feb. 6-12 period; 32.05% for the Jan. 30-Feb. 5 period; and 37.27% for the Jan. 23-29 period.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard on Wednesday reported a seven-day average positive rate of 19.6% in its 21-county service area.
Ballad reported 177 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the system’s service area, with 35 in ICU, 23 of whom were on ventilators.
Two pediatric patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.