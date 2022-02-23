Active cases of COVID-19 decreased 43.25% across Northeast Tennessee last week, according to numbers published online Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases declined in all eight counties during the Feb. 13-19 time period covered by the report.
On Saturday, active cases totaled 4,562, compared to: 8,039 active cases reported in the region on Feb. 12; 12,990 on Feb. 5; 15,573 on Jan. 29; 14,409 on Jan. 22; 10,865 on Jan. 15; and 6,950 on Jan. 8.
Active cases in each county as of Saturday were: 423 in Carter; 545 in Greene; 69 in Hancock; 630 in Hawkins; 148 in Johnson; 1,388 in Sullivan; 222 in Unicoi; and 1,137 in Washington.
The growth in new cases also continued to decline. New cases reported in the period totaled 2,947, compared to: 4,959 new cases reported Feb. 6-12; 7,353 for the period Jan. 30-Feb. 5; and 8,241 new cases for the period Jan. 23-29.
New cases last week by county: Carter, 359; Greene, 274; Hancock, 31; Hawkins, 285; Johnson, 77; Sullivan, 990; Unicoi, 127; and Washington, 804.
New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 61 last week across the eight-county region.
Twenty-one of the 61 deaths reported from Feb. 13-19 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: nine in Carter; four in Greene; zero in Hancock; 11 in Hawkins; two in Johnson; one in Unicoi; and 13 in Washington.
According to the TDH, the statewide seven-day average positive rate for the period was 17.68%, compared to: 26.26% for the Feb. 6-12 period; 32.05% for the Jan. 30-Feb. 5 period; and 37.27% for the Jan. 23-29 period.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard on Wednesday reported a seven-day average positive rate of 36.1% in its 21-county service area.
Ballad reported 300 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the system’s service area, with 53 in ICU, 29 of which were on ventilators. Two pediatric patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.