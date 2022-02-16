Active cases of COVID-19 decreased about 38.1% across Northeast Tennessee last week, according to a numbers published online Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases declined in all eight counties during the Feb. 6-12 time period covered by the report.
On Saturday, active cases totaled 8,039, compared to: 12,990 for the region on Feb. 5; 15,573 on Jan. 29; 14,409 on Jan. 22; 10,865 on Jan. 15; and 6,950 on Jan. 8.
Active cases in each county as of Saturday were: 772 in Carter; 1,064 in Greene; 129 in Hancock; 1,091 in Hawkins; 194 in Johnson; 2,367 in Sullivan; 390 in Unicoi; and 2,032 in Washington.
The growth in new cases also continued to decline. New cases reported in the period totaled 4,959 compared to 7,353 new cases reported for the period Jan. 30-Feb. 5, and 8,241 new cases reported for the region for the period Jan. 23-29.
New cases last week by county: Carter, 531; Greene, 533; Hancock, 63; Hawkins, 523; Johnson, 92; Sullivan, 1,250; Unicoi, 203; and Washington, 1,764.
New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 36 last week across the eight-county region.
Twelve of the 36 deaths reported from Feb. 6-12 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: one in Carter; nine in Greene; one in Hancock; four in Hawkins; zero in Johnson; zero in Unicoi; and nine in Washington.
According to the TDH, the statewide seven-day average positive rate for the period was 26.26%, compared to 32.05% for the Jan. 30-Feb. 5 period and 37.27% for the Jan. 23-29 period.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard on Wednesday reported a seven-day average positive rate of 39.7% in its 21-county service area.
Ballad reported 342 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the system’s 21-county service area, with 56 in ICU, 37 of which were on ventilators. Two pediatric patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Ballad also released a chart showing 85% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated (291 vs. 51 vaccinated), 89% of those in ICU were unvaccinated (50 vs. six vaccinated), and 95% of those on ventilators were unvaccinated (35 vs. two).