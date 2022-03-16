Active cases of COVID-19 decreased 44.5% across Northeast Tennessee last week, according to numbers published online Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases declined in all eight counties during the March 6-12 time period covered by the report.
On Saturday, active cases the eight counties totaled 734, compared to: 1,323 active cases reported on March 5; 2,386 active cases reported on Feb. 26; 4,562 on Feb. 19; 8,039 on Feb. 12; 12,990 on Feb. 5; 15,573 on Jan. 29; 14,409 on Jan. 22; 10,865 on Jan. 15; and 6,950 on Jan. 8.
Active cases in each county as of Saturday were: 91 in Carter; 94 in Greene; 11 in Hancock; 96 in Hawkins; 27 in Johnson; 240 in Sullivan; 31 in Unicoi; and 144 in Washington.
The growth rate in new cases also continued to decline.
New cases reported in the period totaled 286, a 56.1% drop compared to the 652 new cases reported in the Feb. 27-March 5 time period; 1,607 in the Feb. 20-26 time period. Past totals were: 1,607 in the Feb. 20-26 timeline; 2,947 for Feb. 13-19; 4,959 for Feb. 6-12; 7,353 for Jan. 30-Feb. 5; and 8,241 for Jan. 23-29.
New cases last week by county: Carter, 39; Greene, 40; Hancock, 3; Hawkins, 39; Johnson, 1; Sullivan, 89; Unicoi, 9; and Washington, 66.
New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 57 last week across the eight-county region.
Eighteen of the 57 deaths reported March 6-12 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: seven in Carter; seven in Greene; two in Hancock; eight in Hawkins; one in Johnson; three in Unicoi; and 11 in Washington.
According to the TDH, the statewide seven-day average positive rate for the period was 3.9%.
Across Northeast Tennessee, the seven-day average positive rate for the period, by county: Carter, 7.4%; Greene, 3.4%, Hancock, 8.3%; Hawkins, 8.8%; Johnson, 4.2%; Sullivan, 8.6%: Unicoi, 6.8%; and Washington, 7.6%.