March 5, 2020: Tennessee reports its first infection in Williamson County in a man who had recently traveled out of state.
March 9, 2020: Northeast Tennessee reports its first case of the virus in Sullivan County.
March 11, 2020: The World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a global pandemic.
March 11, 2020: East Tennessee State University announces all classes will move online following spring break.
March 16, 2020: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee urges school districts to close through the end of the month, local school districts follow suit and shut down.
March 20, 2020: Greene and Washington counties report first confirmed cases of the virus.
March 23, 2020: Johnson City shutters City Hall.
March 30, 2020: Lee issues “Safer at Home” executive order, urging people to stay home and stay apart.
April 1, 2020: Region reports first virus-related death in Greene County.
April 30, 3030: “Safer at Home” order is allowed to expire.
July 12-21, 2020: County mayors in region’s eight counties issue mask mandates, Northeast Tennessee becomes first region in the state to have 100% of its population under a mask requirement.
July 29, 2020: Tennessee reports 100,000th infection, 1,000th death.
Aug. 10, 2020: Ballad Health reports 122 people hospitalized with the virus, the first time with more than 100 inpatients.
Sept. 5, 2020: Region reports 100th COVID-19 fatality.
Sept. 30, 2020: Mask mandates in Hawkins and Johnson counties allowed to expire.
Dec. 2, 2020: Ballad Health again halts elective surgeries amid rapid increase in hospitalizations, brings in mobile morgues to handle overflow of bodies.
Dec. 10, 2020: Region reports 500th death.
Dec. 13, 2020: Region sees largest single day new case increase with 891.
Dec. 15, 2020: Ballad Health administers its first vaccine, inoculating a nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon. Later that week, the hospital system would administer its first vaccines in Tennessee.
Dec. 22, 2020: Northeast Regional Health Office vaccinates several first responders, among the first in the region to receive the Moderna vaccine.
Jan. 5, 2021: Ballad Health reports record 361 COVID-19 inpatients.
Jan. 21, 2021: Tennessee identifies first cases of U.K. coronavirus variant
Feb. 19, 2021: Mask mandates in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties allowed to expire.
Feb. 28, 2021: Northeast Tennessee reports 50,000th COVID-19 infection.
March 4, 2021: CDC identifies first case of South African COVID-19 variant in the state.
March 4, 2021: Northeast Tennessee reports 1,000th virus-related death.