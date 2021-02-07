The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Sunday:
Statewide
• Six new deaths, net, and 2,387 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 10,469 deaths and 744,600 cases.
• 95% of total cases (705,492) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: four in the 61-70 group; three in the 71-80 group; and one in the 51-60 group. That totals eight. But the state adjusted total deaths in the 81-plus age group down by two, from 4,038 on Saturday to 4,036 on Sunday.
Northeast Tennessee
• Zero new deaths and 105 new cases for the eight-county region.
New cases by county: 38 in Sullivan; 23 in Greene; 22 in Washington; 12 in Hawkins; seven in Carter; two in Johnson; and one in Unicoi. Zero new cases were reported in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 461 in Sullivan; 296 in Washington; 257 in Hawkins; 197 in Greene; 164 in Carter; 59 in Johnson; 23 in Unicoi; and 14 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 7.67% of the 27,884 new test results reported statewide Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 15.1% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.