There were 96 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee. The eight-county region’s pandemic totals were listed as 9,190 cases and 174 deaths.
Statewide, 971 new cases and 17 new deaths were recorded. Tennessee’s total cases were listed at 198,403 (182,166 of which were classified as “inactive/recovered”). Tennessee’s total deaths increased overall by only 14 (from 2,501 on Thursday, to 2,515 on Friday) as the state removed three prior deaths from the total.
The 17 new deaths across the state, by age group: seven in the 81-plus group; four in the 71-80 group; four in the 61-70 group; and two in the 51-60 group. Deaths in the 41-50 group went from 109 on Thursday to 107 on Friday. Deaths in the 21-30 group went from 20 on Thursday to 19 on Friday. Deaths in other age groups remained the same: five in the 0-10 group; two in the 11-20 group; and 37 in the 31-40 group.
The 96 new cases in Northeast Tennessee:
34 in Sullivan County (2,324 total cases, 33 deaths); 29 in Washington County (2,435 total cases, 38 deaths); 10 in Hawkins County (860 total and 22 deaths); nine in Greene County (1,198 total and 46 deaths); seven in Carter County (1,206 total and 28 deaths); and seven in Johnson County (764 total and three deaths).
Unicoi County had no new cases (293 total and one death) and Hancock County had no new cases (110 total and three deaths).
The new case numbers are based on 16,124 new test results, statewide, with a daily positive rate of 6.03%.