Northeast Tennessee had one new COVID-19 death and 93 new cases reported Saturday, bringing the eight-county region’s totals to 8,700 cases and 165 deaths since pandemic tracking began.
The new death brought Washington County’s total COVID-19 deaths to 36. The county had 21 new cases, for a total of 2,297.
Statewide, 22 new deaths and 1,437 new cases brought Tennessee’s totals to 2,374 deaths and 190,891 cases (including 174,044, or 91%, listed as “inactive/recovered”).
Sullivan and Hawkins counties each had 16 new cases, bringing their respective totals to 2,164 and 812. Sullivan County’s total deaths: 33. Hawkins County’s total deaths: 18.
Johnson County had 15 new cases, for a total of 711 (with two deaths). Greene County had 14 new cases, for a total of 1,156 (with 44 deaths). Carter County had 10 new cases, for a total of 1,168 (with 28 deaths). Unicoi County had one new case, for a total of 286 (with one death). And Hancock County had no new cases, its total remaining at 106 (with three deaths).
The numbers are based on 26,911 new test results compared to Friday, with a daily positive rate of 6.34%.
Statewide, the 22 new deaths were reported by age as: nine in the 81+ group; seven in the 71-80 group; four in the 61-70 group; and two in the 51-60 group.