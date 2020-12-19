Far Southwest Virginia’s number of new COVID-19 cases edged closed to 80, but with no new deaths in the region, according to the state's data report on Saturday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 79 cases for totals of 4,121 and 104 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 17 cases for totals of 1,230 and 26 deaths. Scott County had 13 cases for 1,076 and 25 deaths.
Wise County had 43 cases for 1,690 and 53 deaths. Norton had six new cases for 125 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, the VDH reported 3,584 new cases and 45 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 302,972 cases and 4,643 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday's VDH report was 4,586,663 of 8.63 million residents, or 53.14%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,888,669 people have been tested to date, or 45.05%. In the LENOWISCO district, 29,369 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 33.96%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 22.5% to 19.2%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 11.8% to 11.4%.
Red Onion State Prison remained steady with 24 inmate cases and five active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and six active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and two active staff/contractor cases.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as increasing, with daily case numbers having increased for 89 days. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on a decrease in that measure for 13 days.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise County Schools were ranked moderate risk, Lee County Schools were ranked a higher risk, and Scott County Schools and Norton City Schools were ranked at lowest risk:
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.