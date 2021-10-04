Seventy-eight COVID-19 deaths were reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties in the 14-day period ending Sunday (Sept. 20 - Oct. 3), according to numbers published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
New cases of the virus increased in all eight counties. Active cases, however, decreased in seven counties, with only Hancock seeing an uptick during the period.
Active cases in the region totaled 3,251 on Oct. 3, compared to 5,556 on Sept. 19, according to daily reports by the TDH.
Seventeen of the deaths reported from Sept. 20 through Oct. 3 were in Sullivan County. Other deaths reported during the 14-day period, by county: 16 in Greene; 16 in Hawkins; 15 in Washington; eight in Carter; three in Unicoi; two in Hancock; and one in Johnson.
New cases reported across the region in the same time frame total 4,149. New cases by county, for the 14-day period: 1,185 in Sullivan; 802 in Washington; 740 in Greene; 511 in Hawkins; 479 in Carter; 193 in Johnson; 126 in Unicoi; and 113 in Hancock.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Monday reported 287 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across its 21-county service area. 81 patients were in intensive care units, and 61 were on ventilators. There were four pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Statewide, according to the TDH, 1,256 (11%) of the 11,087 floor beds in Tennessee hospitals were available as of Sunday, and 143 (7%) of the 2,028 ICU beds in Tennessee hospitals were available.
Numbers of deaths, and new and active cases in this article are from the TDH’s daily Epidemiology and Surveillance Data reports, using data recorded from that report on Sept. 20 (for numbers recorded Sept. 19), Sept. 27 (for numbers recorded on Sept. 26), and Oct. 4 (for numbers recorded on Oct. 3). The Times News is reporting from the same chart to try to provide consistency. Visitors to the TDH website may find sometimes significantly different case, new case, active case, and death numbers for each county elsewhere on the site.
