Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 new case number stayed above 60, with no new deaths in the region, according to the state's data report on Friday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 67 cases for totals of 4,042 and 104 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 16 cases for totals of 1,213 and 26 deaths. Scott County had 19 cases for 1,063 and 25 deaths.
Wise County had 25 cases for 1,647 and 53 deaths. Norton had seven new cases for 119 and no deaths.
Statewide, the VDH reported 3,295 new cases and 45 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 299,388 cases and 4,598 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday's VDH report was 4,508,883 of 8.63 million residents, or 52.24%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,831,683 people have been tested to date, or 44.39%. In the LENOWISCO district, 28,195 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 32.6%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report rose from 20.9% to 22.5%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 11.6% to 11.8%.
Red Onion State Prison remained steady with 24 inmate cases, and decreased from 10 to five active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and increased from four to six active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and two active staff/contractor cases.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as increasing, with daily case numbers having increased for 88 days. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on a 10-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise County Schools were ranked highest risk, Lee County Schools were ranked at moderate risk, and Scott County Schools and Norton City Schools at lowest risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.