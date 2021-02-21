Despite one new death being recorded in Hawkins County, the Tennessee Department of Health reported a net total of zero new deaths on Sunday from COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee.
There were 65 new infections reported throughout the eight-county region.
Here is a breakdown of Sunday’s figures.
Northeast Tennessee
• New deaths by county: One in Hawkins; and the state adjusted Sullivan County’s total deaths from 271 to 270. That reduction left the region’s pandemic total at 980 deaths.
• New cases by county: 19 in Sullivan; 17 in Washington; 15 in Hawkins; six in Greene; five in Carter; three in Unicoi. No new cases were reported in Johnson and Hancock counties.
• Active cases by county: 358 in Sullivan; 227 in Washington; 181 in Hawkins; 115 in Greene; 108 in Carter; 47 in Unicoi; 12 in Johnson; nine in Hancock.
Statewide
• 18 new deaths and 1,129 new cases. Pandemic totals are 11,133 deaths and 765,137 cases.
• 96% of total cases (737,635) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age group include: nine in the 81-plus group; five in the 71-80 group; two in the 51-60 group; one in the 61-70 group; one in the 41-50 group.
Positive rates
Statewide: 8.11% of the 9,062 new test results reported across Tennessee on Sunday.
Ballad Health: As of Friday, 14.2% over the prior seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area.