Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 case number stayed above 60, with one new death reported in Scott County, according to the state's data report on Thursday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 62 cases for totals of 3,975 and 104 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 12 cases for totals of 1,197 and 26 deaths. Scott County had 18 cases for 1,044 and 25 deaths.
Wise County had 29 cases for 1,622 and 53 deaths. Norton three new cases for 112 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, the VDH reported 3,853 new cases and 45 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 296,093 cases and 4,553 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday's VDH report was 4,476,767 of 8.63 million residents, or 51.87%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,810,790 people have been tested to date, or 44.15%. In the LENOWISCO district, 27,893 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 32.25%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report fell from 21.3% to 20.9%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 11.3% to 11.6%.
Red Onion State Prison had no change with 24 inmate cases and 10 active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and had two active staff/contractor case (an increase of one).
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as increasing for 87 days in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on a 10-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise County Schools were ranked highest-risk, Lee County Schools were ranked at lower-risk, and Scott County Schools and Norton City Schools at lowest-risk:
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.