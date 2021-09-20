Fifty-nine COVID-19 deaths were reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties in the seven-day period ending Sunday, according to numbers published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
While new cases of the virus increased in all eight counties, active cases decreased in each county.
Active cases in the region Sunday totaled 5,556 (compared to 6,818 on Sept. 12), according to daily reports by the TDH.
Numbers of deaths, and new and active cases in this article are from the TDH’s daily Epidemiology and Surveillance Data reports, using data recorded from that report on Sept. 13 (for numbers recorded Sept. 12) and Sept. 20 (for numbers recorded on Sept. 19). The Times News is reporting from the same chart to try to provide consistency. Visitors to the TDH website will find sometimes significantly different case, new case, active case, and death numbers for each county elsewhere on the site.
Eighteen of the deaths reported Sept. 13-19 were in Sullivan County. Other deaths reported during the past week, by county: 13 in Washington; 12 in Green; seven in Carter; six in Hawkins; and three in Johnson.
New cases reported across the region in the same time frame total 3,066. New cases by county: 967 in Sullivan; 558 in Washington; 474 in Greene; 408 in Hawkins; 362 in Carter; 128 in Unicoi; 127 in Johnson; and 42 in Hancock.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Monday reported 381 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across its 21-county service area. 105 patients were in intensive care units, and 87 were on ventilators. There were four pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Statewide, according to the TDH, 1,251 (11%) of the 11,163 floor beds in Tennessee hospitals were available as of Sunday, and 154 (8%) of the 2,040 ICU beds in Tennessee hospitals were available.
Kingsport City Schools reported 51 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff, systemwide, last week (Sept. 13-17).
Sullivan County Schools reported 84 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff, systemwide, in its four-day week (Sept. 14-17). The schools with the highest numbers of new cases were Sullivan Central Middle (15), and Sullivan East Middle (15).
