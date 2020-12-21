Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 cases fell by more than 40, but remained above 50, with no deaths in the region, according to the state's data report on Monday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 53 cases for totals of 4,268 and 105 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 21 cases for totals of 1,293 and 26 deaths. Scott County had 17 cases for 1,107 and 26 deaths.
Wise County had 10 cases for 1,734 and 53 deaths. Norton had five new cases for 134 cases and zero deaths.
Statewide, the VDH reported 4,042 new cases and four deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 310,890 cases and 4,654 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday's VDH report was 4,688,292 of 8.63 million residents, or 54.32%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,975,016 people have been tested to date, or 46.06%. In the LENOWISCO district, 29,914 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 34.59%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report rose from 20.9% to 23.3%. The statewide positivity rate for PCR tests dropped from 11.5% to 11.4%.
Red Onion State Prison remained steady with 24 inmate cases and decreased to four active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and decreased to five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and two active staff/contractor case.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as fluctutating, with daily case numbers having decreased for five days. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as decreasing based on a decrease in that measure for 15 days.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee County Schools and Scott County Schools were ranked moderate risk, Wise County Schools were ranked higher risk; and Norton City Schools were ranked at highest risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.