Forty-three COVID-19 deaths have been reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties in the past week, according to numbers published online by the Tennessee Department of Health.
New cases of the virus are up in all eight counties. Active cases in the region totaled 6,401, according to a TDH report released Monday evening, an increase of 936 compared to the same type daily report released by TDH one week before on Monday, Aug. 23.
All numbers in this article are from the TDH’s daily Epidemiology and Surveillance Data reports, using data recorded from that report on Aug. 23, Aug. 26, Aug. 27, and Aug. 30. The Times News is reporting from the same chart daily to try and provide consistency. Visitors to the TDH website will find sometimes significantly different case, new case, active case, and death numbers for each county elsewhere on the site (specifically if clicking “Downloadable Data- sets” and selecting “County New,” which will open a spreadsheet).
Sixteen of the deaths reported since Aug. 23 were in Sullivan County, according to the TDH. Other deaths reported during the past week, by county: eight in Greene; six in Carter; six in Washington; five in Hawkins; two in Unicoi; zero in Hancock; and zero in Johnson.
New cases reported across the region since Aug. 23 total 3,685. By county: 1,086 in Sullivan; 801 in Washington; 569 in Greene; 487 in Carter; 402 in Hawkins; 165 in Unicoi; 106 in Johnson; and 69 in Hancock.
Active cases across the region showed a net increase of 936, up from 5,465 on Aug. 23 to 6,401 on Aug. 30. Current active cases by county as of Monday: 1,908 in Sullivan; 1,430 in Washington; 1,021 in Greene; 831 in Carter; 696 in Hawkins; 231 in Unicoi; 179 in Johnson; and 105 in Hancock.
The increase in active cases over the past week, by county: 397 in Sullivan; 271 in Washington; 231 in Greene; 169 in Carter; 151 in Hawkins; 104 in Unicoi; 49 in Johnson; and 35 in Hancock.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Monday reported 311 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the health system’s 21-county service area. Seventy-three patients were in intensive care units and 52 were on ventilators. There were 10 pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
The Times News asked TDH for help explaining why different areas of the agency’s website seem to report conflicting numbers and got this response from Bill Christian, associate director, office of communication and media relations:
“The changes you may see in the data are all related to ongoing data quality work. Our surveillance system is dealing with millions of SARS-CoV-2 lab reports and more than 1 million case investigation records. Our data stewards are constantly merging duplicate records, correcting erroneous case statuses (confirmed vs. probable vs. not a case, etc.). This leads to subtle but real changes in the data daily, sometimes changes even going back months. Occasionally, backlogs of labs reported to the state can cause a jump in historic cases. We have a data quality team that runs code to identify potential discrepant records and then reviews them individually by hand to correct quality issues. All these things combined over time contribute to the change in our older reported numbers. Lastly, I will refer you to the data FAQs to help answer some of your questions https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/data-faqs.html.”
