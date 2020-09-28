Northeast Tennessee had 43 new COVID-19 cases — and no new deaths for the second day in a row — on Monday.
The eight-county region’s total cases rose a net of 41, to 8,849, because two counties each had their totals adjusted downward by one case since Sunday.
Statewide, 737 new cases and 12 new deaths were reported, bringing Tennessee’s pandemic totals to 2,389 deaths and 193,732 total cases (176,030 of which were listed as “inactive/recovered”).
The numbers are based on 14,735 new test results statewide, compared to Sunday, with a daily positive rate of 5.42%.
Sullivan County was the only county in Northeast Tennessee with a double-digit increase in new cases. It had 23 new cases, for a total of 2,220 (with 33 deaths).
Washington County continues to lead the region in total cases, at 2,337 (including nine new cases).
Greene County continues to lead the region in total deaths (44), and had five new cases reported on Monday, for a total of 1,166.
Johnson County had three new cases, for a total of 729 (with two deaths).
Carter County had two new cases, for a total of 1,179 (with 28 deaths).
Hawkins County only had one new case, for a total of 823 (with 18 deaths).
Unicoi County’s total cases were adjusted from 289 on Sunday to 288 on Monday.
Hancock County’s total cases were adjusted from 108 on Sunday to 107 on Monday.
Unicoi County has had one death; Hancock County has had three deaths.
Northeast Tennessee’s total deaths stood at 165 as of Monday.
Of the 12 new deaths reported across the state: five were in the 71-80 age group; three were in the 51-60 age group; two were in the 61-70 age group; and two were in the 81+ age group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Sept. 28, 2020.