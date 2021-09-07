Thirty-eight COVID-19 deaths have been reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties in the past week, according to numbers published online by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Monday reported 403 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the health system’s 21-county service area. Ninety-two patients were in intensive care units, and 66 were on ventilators. There were seven pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Statewide, according to the TDH, 1,375 (12%) of the 11,247 floor beds in Tennessee hospitals were available as of Monday, and 126 (6%) of the 2,042 ICU beds in Tennessee hospitals were available.
Lindy White, president of the Northwest Market at Ballad Health, gave an update on COVID cases to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
“This go around ... what we’re seeing with this surge is honestly a higher percentage of patients starting off care in the ICU, and we’re seeing much longer lengths of stay,” White said. “It’s putting more pressure on bed capacity. And we’re seeing more kids hospitalized. It’s still a low number, but it’s more than the previous surge.”
Kingsport City Schools reported 41 new COVID-19 cases among students, systemwide, on Tuesday and nine new cases among system staff. Sullivan County Schools reported 52 new cases among students, systemwide, on Tuesday and 10 new cases among system staff. Bristol Tennessee City Schools reported 22 new cases among students, systemwide, on Tuesday and five new cases among system staff.
To make sure Ballad has enough beds, White said the hospital system has been able to transition some COVID patients back to their homes.
New cases of the virus are up in all eight counties. Active cases in the region totaled 6,979, according to a TDH report released Tuesday evening, an increase of 578 compared to the same type daily report released by TDH on Monday, Aug. 30.
Numbers of deaths, and new and active cases in this article are from the TDH’s daily Epidemiology and Surveillance Data reports, using data recorded from that report on Aug. 30 and Sept. 7. The Times News is reporting from the same chart daily to try to provide consistency. Visitors to the TDH website will find sometimes significantly different case, new case, active case, and death numbers for each county elsewhere on the site (specifically if clicking “Downloadable Data - sets” and selecting “County New,” which will open a spreadsheet).
Nine of the deaths since Aug. 30 were in Sullivan County, according to the TDH. Other deaths reported during the past week, by county: eight in Carter; six in Greene; six in Washington; four in Hawkins; two in Unicoi; two in Hancock; and one in Johnson.
New cases reported across the region since Aug. 30 total 5,186 (up from the 3,685 reported the week before). By county: 1,389 in Sullivan; 1,106 in Washington; 975 in Greene; 607 in Carter; 606 in Hawkins; 208 in Unicoi; 185 in Johnson; and 110 in Hancock.
Times News Staff Writer Matthew Lane contributed to this report.