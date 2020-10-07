Northeast Tennessee's COVID-19 cases increased by 317, net, Wednesday, while the eight-county region's total deaths decreased by one. That puts the region's total cases at 9,903 and its total deaths at 181.
There were actually 318 new cases reported: 163 in Johnson County (home to a state prison); 45 in Sullivan County; 42 in Washington County; 24 in Greene County; 23 in Carter County; 18 in Hawkins County; and three in Unicoi County. However, the state adjusted Hancock County's total cases down one, from 111 on Tuesday to 110 on Wednesday.
Similarly, the state adjusted Sullivan County's total deaths down one, from 36 on Tuesday to 35 on Wednesday.
The spike in cases in Johnson County is probably directly related to the Northeast Correctional Complex. Robert Reburn, public information officer for the Tennessee Department of Correction in East Tennessee, confirmed 212 offenders tested positive at the prison after a round of testing this past weekend. Reburn said that brought the number of total active cases among inmates there to 233. (In addition to the 163 new cases reported for Johnson County on Wednesday, another 63 were reported on Tuesday).
Statewide, 22 new COVID-19 deaths were reported. But Tennessee's total deaths increased by only 21, from 2,621 on Tuesday to 2,642 on Wednesday. That, too, was due to an adjustment: the state lowered total deaths in the 0-10 age group from six on Tuesday to five on Wednesday.
The 22 new deaths, statewide, as reported by age group: nine in the 81+ group; five in the 71-80 group; five in the 61-70 group; two in the 51-60 group; and one in the 41-50 group.
Statewide, 2,080 new cases were reported, bringing Tennessee's total to 207,455 (188,576 listed as "inactive/recovered").
The numbers were based on 21,963 new test results, compared to Tuesday, with a daily positive rate of 9.08%
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Tennessee Department of Corrections.