Twenty-nine COVID-19 deaths were reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties in the 11-day period ending Monday (Oct. 29-Nov. 8), according to numbers published online Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
New cases of the virus increased in all eight counties over the 11-day period, but at a slower rate than a few weeks ago. The number of active cases continued to decline in six of the eight counties. Active cases increased in Johnson and Washing- ton counties, however, leading to a net increase compared to the 11 days prior (Oct. 18-28).
Active cases in the eight-county region totaled 1,342 on Nov. 8, up from 1,319 on Oct. 28.
On Sept. 19, active cases totaled 5,556 for the eight-county region.
Seven of the deaths reported from Oct. 29- Nov. 8 were in Hawkins. Other deaths reported during that period, by county: six in Carter, six in Sullivan, four in Greene, four in Wash- ington, zero in Hancock, two in Johnson, and zero in Unicoi.
New cases reported across the region totaled 1,267. New cases by county, for the 11-day period: 385 in Sullivan; 278 in Washington; 207 in Greene; 143 in Johnson; 130 in Hawkins; 79 in Carter; 30 in Unicoi; and 15 in Hancock.