Twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday in Northeast Tennessee. But the net total increase to the total case count will only be 27, because Hancock County’s total cases dropped from 107 to 106.
The eight-county region’s total deaths rose by one, to 150. The new death was reported in Washington County, which now has 33 deaths, total, and continues to have the largest number of cases in the region, at 2,179 (including 12 new cases reported on Monday). Hancock County has had three deaths, total.
Northeast Tennessee’s total cases now stand at 8,270 and the region’s deaths total 150.
Statewide, 895 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, bringing Tennessee’s total to 184,409 since pandemic tracking began.
Tennessee added 15 deaths on Monday, for a new total of 2,233.
The numbers are based on data from 12,181 new tests, statewide, since Sunday, with a daily positive rate of 8.08%.
Total cases for the other six Northeast Tennessee counties as of Monday: Sullivan, 2,054 (three new); Carter, 1,126 (two new); Greene, 1,107 (one new); Hawkins, 770 (four new); Johnson, 648 (three new); Unicoi, 280 (three new).
Statewide, the largest increases in new cases by age group were: 134 in the 21- to 30-year-old range; 125 in the 51- to 60-year-old range; 122 in the 11- to 20-year-old range; 121 in the 31- to 40-year-old range; 112 in the 41- to 50-year-old range; 76 in the 71- to 80-year-old range; and 74 in the 61- to 70-year-old range.
Statewide pandemic total cases and deaths, broken down by age groups, as of Monday:
• 0- to 10-year-old range — 5% of cases, 0% of deaths (five deaths, total).
• 11- to 20-year-old range — 13% of cases, 0% of deaths (one death, total)
• 21- to 30-year-old range — 21% of cases, 1% of deaths (20 deaths, total).
• 31- to 40-year-old range — 17% of cases, 2% of deaths (36 deaths, total).
• 41- to 50-year-old range — 15% of cases, 4% of deaths (97 deaths, total).
• 51- to 60-year-old range — 13% of cases, 10% of deaths (230 deaths, total).
• 61- to 70-year-old range — 9% of cases, 20% of deaths (437 deaths, total).
• 71- to 80-year-old range — 5% of cases, 30% of deaths (670 deaths, total).
• 81+ years old — 3 percent of cases, 33% of deaths (737 deaths, total).