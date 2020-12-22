The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Tuesday, Dec. 22:
Statewide
• 135 new deaths (133 net) and 4,441 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 6,269 deaths and 534,019 cases.
• 84% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 56 in the 81-plus group; 49 in the 71-80 group; 18 in the 61-70 group; seven in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group; one in the 31-40 group; and two in the 21-30 group. The state adjusted deaths down by one each in the: 11-20 group (from five on Monday to four on Tuesday); pending group (from two on Monday to one on Tuesday).
Northeast Tennessee
• 25 new deaths and 260 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: seven in Washington (total 151); six in Greene (total 88); four in Hawkins (total 52); three in Sullivan (total 164); three in Carter (total 79); and two in Unicoi (total 38). No new deaths were reported in Johnson County (total 27) or Hancock County (total four).
New cases by county: 79 in Washington; 56 in Greene; 42 in Carter; 35 in Sullivan; 30 in Hawkins; 14 in Unicoi; two in Johnson; and two in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,464 in Washington; 1,429 in Sullivan; 1,008 in Greene; 640 in Hawkins; 585 in Carter; 203 in Unicoi; 118 in Johnson; and 44 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 19.63% of the 16,026 new test results reported Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 22.9% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health.