New deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled 243 across Northeast Tennessee over the 14-day period of Dec. 20-Jan. 2, according to numbers published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases of COVID-19 increased 42.7% across the eight-county region over the past two weeks.
Active cases in the region increased in all eight counties.
On Sunday, active cases totaled 3,850, an increase of 1,152 compared to the 2,698 cases reported in the region on Dec. 19.
New cases of the virus increased in all eight counties during the period, totaling 4,380. That compared to 3,250 new cases reported in the region from Dec. 6-19, and 3,179 new cases reported from Nov. 21 through Dec. 5.
New cases by county: Carter, 455; Greene, 528; Hancock, 82; Hawkins, 448; Johnson, 120; Sullivan, 1,393; Unicoi, 123; and Washington, 1,231.
Sixty-two of the 243 deaths reported from Dec. 20-Jan. 2 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: 27 in Carter; 35 in Greene; five in Hancock; 45 in Hawkins; 10 in Johnson; eight in Unicoi; and 51 in Washington.