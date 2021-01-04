The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Monday, Jan. 4:
Statewide
• 143 new deaths and 3,953 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 7,168 deaths and 612,250 cases.
• 87% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 55 in the 81-plus group; 47 in the 71-80 group; 25 in the 61-70 group; 12 in the 51-60 group; three in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31=40 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• 20 new deaths and 265 new cases for the eight-county region. The new cases pushed the region past the 40,000 point, to 40,087 cases since the pandemic began.
New deaths (and to-date totals) by county: seven in Sullivan (188); five in Greene (98); four in Washington (169); three in Hawkins (60); and one in Carter (89). Three counties had no new deaths (pandemic totals held at): Unicoi (40); Johnson (28); and Hancock (five).
New cases by county: 73 in Sullivan; 71 in Washington; 50 in Greene; 33 in Hawkins; 19 in Carter: nine in Unicoi; nine in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,292 in Washington; 1,209 in Sullivan; 827 in Greene; 583 in Hawkins; 581 in Carter; 191 in Unicoi; 109 in Johnson; and 41 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 21.57% of the 14,598 new test results reported on Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 30.5% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.