Northeast Tennessee had its second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day reported on Sunday: 464; bringing the eight-county region's pandemic total to 18,646.
Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region: two in Washington County; and one in Carter County. It brings the region's death toll to 339.
Statewide, 16 new deaths and 5,817 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,893 deaths (,3620 confirmed as COVID-19 and 273 probable) and 310,937 cases (289,358 confirmed as COVID-19 and 21,579 probable). 270,091 (87%) of the 310,937 cases were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new case numbers were based on 45,396 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 12.37%.
Ballad Health's daily COVID-19 Scorecard on Sunday reported a positive rate of 18.1% for the system's 21-county coverage area, and Ballad officials released the following statement:
"Today’s numbers represent Ballad Health’s highest regional positivity rate to-date. Additionally, Nov. 8-14 marked the largest number of weekly cases (3,246) the region has had, representing a 30% week-over-week increase."
Other numbers from Ballad on Sunday: 55 COVID-19 deaths in the system's service area over the last seven days; 231 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 47 in intensive care; 27 on ventilators; 30,433 total cases and 559 total deaths in the system's service area since March 1.
Each of Northeast Tennessee's eight counties had new cases reported Sunday. The region's 464 new cases, by county: 194 in Sullivan; 119 in Washington; 45 in Greene; 38 in Carter; 36 in Hawkins; 17 in Unicoi; 13 in Johnson; and two in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 5,253 in Sullivan; 4,930 in Washington; 2,496 in Greene; 2,240 in Carter; 1,611 in Hawkins; 1,324 in Johnson; 661 in Unicoi; and 131 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 771 in Sullivan; 625 in Washington; 341 in Carter; 335 in Greene; 216 in Hawkins; 116 in Unicoi; 65 in Johnson; and four in Hancock.
The 16 new deaths reported statewide by age group: eight in the 81+ group; four in the 71-80 group; three in the 61-70 group; and one in the 41-50 group.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health COVID-19 Scorecard.