The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Friday, Dec. 18:
Statewide
• 116 (115 net) new deaths and 10,421 new cases.
• Pandemic are 5,960 deaths and 503,651 cases.
• 84% of castotals es listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 61 in the 81-plus group; 29 in the 71-80 group; nine in the 61-70 group; 10 in the 51-60 group; five in the 41-50 group; and two pending age classification. In addition, the state adjusted total deaths in the 11-20 age group down by one, from four on Thursday to three on Friday.
Northeast Tennessee
• 18 new deaths and 662 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: eight in Washington; four in Sullivan; two in Hawkins; two in Greene; one in Johnson; and one in Unicoi.
New cases by county: 235 in Sullivan; 164 in Washington; 110 in Greene; 69 in Hawkins; 48 in Carter; 20 in Johnson; 13 in Unicoi; and 3 in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,437 in Washington; 1,334 in Sullivan; 885 in Greene; 615 in Hawkins; 546 in Carter; 177 in Unicoi; 118 in Johnson; and 49 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 15.18% of 64,713 new test results reported for the day by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 23.4% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health.