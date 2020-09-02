The Tennessee Department of Health reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths Wednesday for the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee*, for totals of 6,665 and 92 since tracking began for the pandemic. Compared to a day earlier, active cases across the region rose by 48, totaling 3,438.
The three new deaths were reported in Sullivan, Carter and Greene counties.
Washington County continues to lead in the total number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus, with 1,812 cases, and it also leads in the number of active cases, at 906. Deaths from COVID-19 remained steady at 13 in Washington County. The 1,812 total includes 41 new cases for the day.
Sullivan County had the largest increase in new cases, 67, for a total of 1,730 cases and 26 deaths, with active cases listed at 453.
Carter County had 21 new cases, for a total of 866 and 19 deaths, with active cases listed at 607. Greene County's total cases increased by 13 to 857, with deaths totaling 17 and active cases listed at 539. Johnson County had 11 new cases, for a total of 427 (and one death), with active cases listed at 294. Hawkins County had six new cases, bringing its total to 679 (13 deaths, 438 cases listed as active). Unicoi County tallied four new cases, bringing its total to 232 (one death, 139 cases listed as active). Hancock County's numbers remained steady, with 92 total cases (62 listed as active) and two deaths.
The Tennessee Department of Health's daily report showed 1,502 new cases and 16 new deaths, statewide, since pandemic tracking began, for totals of 157,831 and 1,797, respectively. Of the 1,502 new cases for the day, the largest increase by age group was 300 cases in the 11- to 20-year-old range.
The state reported a daily positive rate of 8.99 percent.
Ballad Health's daily COVID-19 Scorecard for Wednesday noted an increase in the positive rate for the health system's 21-county service area over the last seven days. On Wednesday, that rolling figure was 9.8%. On August 31, that seven-day positive rate was 8.5% and trending downward. Ballad's service area includes 10 counties in Tennessee and 11 counties in Virginia.
*Note: prior to today, our daily COVID-19 statistics coverage included only seven counties when using the term "Northeast Tennessee." This article expands that to include Hancock County, which is among seven counties the Tennessee Department of Health includes in its Northeast Tennessee Region (Sullivan County has its own health department). The "increase" figures used above are based on yesterday's figures including Hancock County's.