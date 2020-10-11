Northeast Tennessee had 160 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, bringing the eight-county region’s totals to 10,457 cases and 185 deaths.
Sullivan County had 62 new cases, bringing its total to 2,685 (with 36 deaths).
Statewide, nine new deaths and 2,068 new cases brought Tennessee’s totals to 2,767 deaths (2,642 confirmed and 125 probable), and 214,717 cases (204,848 confirmed and 9,869 probable). Of the 214,717 total cases, 193,849 were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new cases numbers were based on 30,953 new test results, compared to Saturday, with a positive rate of 6.72%.
By age group, the nine new deaths statewide were reported as: five in the 81+ group; one in the 71-80 group; two in the 61-70 group; and one in the 41-50 group.
Numbers for the rest of Northeast Tennessee:
• Washington County had 37 new cases (total 2,709, with 40 deaths).
• Greene County had 28 new cases (total 1,336, with 48 deaths).
• Carter County had 15 new cases (total 1,312, with 31 deaths).
• Hawkins County had nine new cases (total 964, with 22 deaths).
• Johnson County had eight new cases (total 1,038, with four deaths).
• Unicoi County had one new case (total 303, with one death).
• Hancock County had zero new cases (total 110, with three deaths).Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 11, 2020.