Of 62 new COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday across Tennessee's 95 counties, 16 (more than 25%) were reported in the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee.
The 16 new deaths in the region: six in Sullivan County; five in Washington County; two in Greene County; two in Carter County and one in Unicoi County.
The number of new cases in the region: 134. However, the region's pandemic total increased by only 133, from 17,005 to 17,138, because the state adjusted the number of cases in Hancock County downward by one, from 128 on Monday to 127 on Tuesday.
New case numbers and total cases numbers include confirmed COVID-19 cases and cases listed as "probable" COVID-19.
Statewide, the 62 new deaths and 1,979 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,672 deaths (3,440 confirmed as COVID-19 and 232 probable) and 289,749 cases (271,405 confirmed as COVID-19 and 18,344 probable). More than 88% of cases (256,143) were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The Tennessee Department of Health defines "inactive/recovered" as people who are: at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic; and are not deceased.
The 62 new deaths reported statewide on Tuesday, by age group: 28 in the 81+ group; 15 in the 71-80 group; 12 in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
New cases numbers were based on 15,252 new test results statewide since Monday, with a positive rate of 12.4%.
The average positive rate over the past seven days in Northeast Tennessee counties ranged from -1.4% in Hancock County to 18.5% in Unicoi County. That average in Sullivan County was 14%. In Washington County it was 14.6%. And in Hawkins County it was 10.8%.
How many tests were performed? Seven-day averages ranged from 10.3 in Hancock County (which works out to 15.6% per 10,000 residents) to 569.1 in Sullivan County (which works out to 35.95% per 10,000 residents). In Washington County, the seven-day average number of tests was 489.6 (which works out to 37.8 per 10,000 residents), and in Hawkins County the numbers were 170.4 average tests per day, or 30 per 10,000 residents).
Sullivan County's daily case rate, per 100,000 residents, over the past seven days averaged 46.8. That number in Hawkins County was 38, and in Washington County it was 53.4.
Total cases to date, per 100,0000 residents: 3,519.5 in Washington County; 3,006.7 in Sullivan County; and 2,597.1 in Hawkins County.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health