Northeast Tennessee had 156 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. However, the region had no new deaths reported from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Statewide, there were 1,528 new cases reported and a net increase of 34 deaths. That brings Tennessee's totals to 2,454 deaths and 196,139 cases (179,332 of which are listed as "inactive/recovered"). In all, the state reported 36 new deaths Wednesday, but the overall number increased only by four because the number of previous deaths was adjusted down by two since Tuesday.
Northeast Tennessee's totals: 172 deaths; 9,048 cases.
The numbers are based on 23,655 new test results compared to Tuesday, with a daily positive rate of 7.04%.
Six of Northeast Tennessee's eight counties had double-digit increases in new cases. From most to least they were: Washington County, 38 (total 2,393 cases and 38 deaths); Sullivan County, 34 (2,265 cases and 33 deaths); Greene County, 26 (1,195 cases and 46 deaths); Johnson County, 20 (752 cases and three deaths); Carter County, 19 (1,199 cases and 28 deaths); and Hawkins County, 16 (843 cases and 20 deaths).
Hancock County had two new cases (109 total and three deaths), and Unicoi County had one new case (292 total and one death).
The 36 new deaths across the state as reported by age groups: 17 in the 71-80 group; nine in the 81-plus group; six in the 61-70 group; two in the 51-60 group; and two in the 41-50 group.
In addition, the state adjusted deaths in two age groups: in the 31-40 group, deaths decreased from 38 on Tuesday to 37 on Wednesday; and in the 21-30 group, deaths decreased from 21 on Tuesday to 20 on Wednesday.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Sept. 30, 2020.