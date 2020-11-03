Fifteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Northeast Tennessee by the Tennessee Department of Health: seven in Washington County; three in Sullivan County; and one each in Hawkins, Carter, Unicoi, Johnson and Greene counties. Hancock County was the only county in the eight-county region with no new cases or no new deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
With the 15 new deaths, Northeast Tennessee's death toll reached 269: 67 in Washington County; 58 in Sullivan County; 57 in Greene County; 37 in Carter County; 30 in Hawkins County; 10 in Johnson County, seven in Unicoi County; and three in Hancock County.
Statewide, 75 new deaths and 1,770 new cases were reported, bringing Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,454 deaths (3,249 confirmed as COVID-19 and 205 probable) and 266,357 cases (250,991 confirmed as COVID-19 and 15,366 probable), with 237,736 of that total listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new case numbers were based on 13,772 new test results statewide, compared to the day before, with a positive rate of 13.52%.
The average positive rate over the prior seven days for Northeast Tennessee's counties ranged from 12.3% to 20.7%.
The TDH reported 288 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee, bringing the region's total to 15,360.
The 288 new cases by county (and each county's total cases): 102 new cases in Washington County (4,069 total); 75 new cases in Sullivan County (4,242 total); 50 new cases in Carter County (1,798 total); 40 new cases in Greene County (2,038 total); 12 new cases in Hawkins County (1,324 total); seven new cases in Unicoi County (526 total); two new cases in Johnson County (1,234 total); zero new cases in Hancock County (129 total).
The 75 new deaths reported statewide by age group: 28 in the 71-80 group; 25 in the 81+ group;; 16 in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health.