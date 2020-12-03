Fourteen new COVID-19 deaths and 314 additional cases were reported Thursday in Northeast Tennessee. The new deaths, by county: six in Sullivan; five in Carter; two in Washington; and one in Greene.
The statewide daily positive rate for new tests: 19.99%. And every age group in the state's breakdown, except "pending," saw an increase from the 93 new deaths reported statewide.
The numbers bring the eight-county region's pandemic totals to 450 deaths and 24,650 cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health in its daily report. Each day's new case and death numbers include confirmed and probable COVID-19.
Statewide, 93 more deaths and 3,967 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 4,781 deaths (4,359 confirmed as COVID-19 and 422 probable) and 388,252 cases (356,548 confirmed as COVID-19 and 31,704 probable). Of the 388,252 figure, 347,412 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
Northeast Tennessee numbers
Washington County: 103 new cases (6,572 total); two new deaths (116 total); 764 active cases.
Sullivan County: 66 new cases (6,979 total); six new deaths (111 total); 711 active cases.
Hawkins County: 42 new cases (2,130 total); 35 deaths; 227 active cases.
Carter County: 31 new cases (2,983 total); five new deaths (61 total); 327 active cases.
Greene County: 25 new cases (3,355 total); one new death (74 total); 341 active cases.
Unicoi County: 25 new cases (960 total); 26 deaths; 131 active cases.
Johnson County: 15 new cases (1,475 total); 23 deaths; 77 active cases.
Hancock County: seven new cases (196 total); four deaths; 36 active cases.
The new case numbers are based on 19,682 new test results statewide, compared to a day earlier, with a positive rate of 19.99%.
Ballad Health reported a positive rate of 20.5% and 45 deaths over the past seven days, for the health system's 21-county service area. According to Ballad's Daily COVID-19 Scorecard for Thursday, since March 1 there have been 40,235 cases and 732 COVID-19 deaths in that 21-county area.
The 93 new deaths reported statewide by age group: 39 in the 81-plus group; 31 in the 71-80 group; 10 in the 61-70 group; seven in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group; one in the 410-50 group; one in the 31-40 group; one in the 21-30 group; one in the 11-20 group; and one in the zero-10 group.