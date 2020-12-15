The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Tuesday, Dec. 15:
Statewide
• 74 new deaths and 8,251 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 5,615 deaths and 472,875 cases.
• 86% of cases listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 33 in the 81-plus group; 22 in the 71-80 group; 6 in the 61-70 group; 10 in the 51-60 group; and three in the 41-50 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• 14 new deaths and 622 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: eight in Sullivan; five in Washington; and one in Unicoi.
New cases by county: 194 in Washington; 142 in Sullivan; 119 in Greene; 69 in Carter; 63 in Hawkins; 21 in Unicoi; eight in Johnson; and six in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,360 in Washington; 1,262 in Sullivan; 699 in Greene; 569 in Hawkins; 526 in Carter; 169 in Unicoi; 97 in Johnson; and 45 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 18.17% of 44,586 new test results reported on Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 25% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health.