The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health's daily report, Tuesday, Dec. 8:
Northeast Tennessee
• 13 new deaths and 374 new cases for the eight-county region.
Statewide
• 100 new deaths and 6,019 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 5,109 deaths, and 414,749 cases.
• 89% of cases listed as "inactive/recovered.
• New deaths by age: 34 in the 71-80 group; 28 in the 61-70 group; 25 in the 81-plus group; 11 in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 11-20 group.
Our region
New deaths by county: five in Sullivan; four in Washington; three in Carter; one in Hawkins.
New cases by county: 128 in Sullivan; 92 in Washington; 56 in Greene; 32 in Carter; 25 in Hawkins; 18 in Unicoi; 12 in Hancock; and 11 in Johnson.
Active cases by county: 885 in Washington; 865 in Sullivan; 404 in Greene; 299 in Carter; 277 in Hawkins; 138 in Unicoi; 81 in Johnson; and 49 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 18.47% of 30,659 new test results reported Tuesday by TDH.
Ballad Health: 25.1% over the last seven days, for the health system's 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.