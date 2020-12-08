COVID-19

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health's daily report, Tuesday, Dec. 8:

Northeast Tennessee

• 13 new deaths and 374 new cases for the eight-county region.

Statewide

• 100 new deaths and 6,019 new cases.

• Pandemic totals are 5,109 deaths, and 414,749 cases.

• 89% of cases listed as "inactive/recovered.

• New deaths by age: 34 in the 71-80 group; 28 in the 61-70 group; 25 in the 81-plus group; 11 in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 11-20 group.

Our region

New deaths by county: five in Sullivan; four in Washington; three in Carter; one in Hawkins.

New cases by county: 128 in Sullivan; 92 in Washington; 56 in Greene; 32 in Carter; 25 in Hawkins; 18 in Unicoi; 12 in Hancock; and 11 in Johnson.

Active cases by county: 885 in Washington; 865 in Sullivan; 404 in Greene; 299 in Carter; 277 in Hawkins; 138 in Unicoi; 81 in Johnson; and 49 in Hancock.

Positive rates

Statewide: 18.47% of 30,659 new test results reported Tuesday by TDH.

Ballad Health: 25.1% over the last seven days, for the health system's 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.