More than a third of all new COVID-19 deaths reported in the state Thursday were in the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee.
Thirteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee: five in Washington County; three in Sullivan County; three in Johnson County; and one each in Carter and Greene counties. That brought the region's pandemic death toll to 282.
The county breakdown of the region's 282 deaths: 72 in Washington County; 61 in Sullivan County; 58 in Greene County; 38 in Carter County; 30 in Hawkins County; 13 in Johnson County; seven in the Unicoi County; and three in Hancock County.
Statewide, 31 new deaths (including Northeast Tennessee's 13) and 1,969 new cases brought Tennessee's totals to 3,509 deaths (3,297 confirmed as COVID-19 and 212 probable) and 271,771 cases (255,720 confirmed as COVID-19 and 16,051 probable). Of the 271,771 total cases, 243,492 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
Northeast Tennessee's total cases increased by 216, to 15,956 (including confirmed, probable, and inactive/recovered), with the following new cases as reported by county: 63 in Washington County (4,268 total); 56 in Carter County (1,889 total); 35 in Sullivan County (4,365 total); 31 in Greene County (2,143 total); 18 in Hawkins County (1,372 total); seven in Johnson County (1,252 total); and six in Unicoi County (541 total). Zero new cases were reported in Hancock County (total 126).
The new cases numbers were based on 19,441 new test results statewide, compared to Wednesday, with a positive rate of 10.15%.
The 31 new deaths reported statewide by age group: 11 in the 81+ group; 10 in the 71-80 group; five in the 51-60 group; three in the 61-70 group; one in the 31-40 group; and one in the 11-20 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Nov. 5, 2020