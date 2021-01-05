The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Tuesday:
Statewide
• 99 new deaths and 5,399 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 7,267 deaths and 617,6490 cases.
• 87% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 38 in the 81-plus group; 31 in the 71-80 group; 18 in the 61-70 group; six in the 51-60 group; four in the 41-50 group; and two in the 31-40 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• 12 new deaths and 384 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths (and to-date totals) by county: four in Sullivan (192); four in Greene (102); three in Washington (172); and one in Carter. Four counties had no new deaths (pandemic totals held at): Hawkins (60); Unicoi (40); Johnson (28); and Hancock (five).
• New cases by county: 106 in Washington; 101 in Sullivan; 55 in Greene; 44 in Hawkins; 41 in Carter: 14 in Hancock; 12 in Johnson; and 11 in Unicoi.
• Active cases by county: 1,230 in Washington; 1,134 in Sullivan; 772 in Greene; 585 in Hawkins; 555 in Carter; 172 in Unicoi; 112 in Johnson; and 52 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 20.85% of the 13,228 new test results reported on Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 31.2% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.