The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Sunday, Dec. 13:
Statewide
• 64 new deaths (62 net) and 11,352 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 5,462 deaths and 454,305 cases.
• 86% of cases listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 30 in the 81-plus group; 19 in the 71-80 group; nine in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group. The TDH decreased its total deaths in the 0-10 group by two, from six on Saturday to four on Sunday, resulting in the net gain of 62 deaths.
Northeast Tennessee
• Five new deaths and 891 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: four in Sullivan; and one in Carter.
New cases by county: 244 in Washington; 239 in Sullivan; 132 in Hawkins; 104 in Greene; 97 in Carter; 47 in Unicoi; 18 in Johnson; and 10 in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,342 in Washington; 1,177 in Sullivan; 662 in Greene; 521 in Hawkins; 479 in Carter; 163 in Unicoi; 113 in Johnson; and 50 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 12.95% of 83,031 new test results reported on Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 26.6% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health.