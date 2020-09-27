Northeast Tennessee had 108 new COVID-19 cases — and no new COVID-19 deaths — reported Sunday, which brought the eight-county region's total cases to 8,808 (770 of which were listed as "active"). The region's total deaths remained at 165.
Statewide, 2,104 new cases and three new deaths were reported, bringing Tennessee's totals to 192,995 cases (175,143, or 91%, of which the state listed as "inactive/recovered") and 2,577 deaths.
The numbers are based on 42,530 new test results, compared to Saturday, with a daily positive rate of 5.51%.
Sullivan County had 33 new cases, for a total of 2,197 (with 33 deaths). Washington County had 31 new cases, for a total of 2,328 (with 36 deaths). Johnson County had 15 new cases, for a total of 726 (wih two deaths). Hawkins County had 10 new cases, for a total of 822 (with 18 deaths). Carter County had nine new cases, for a total of 1,177 (with 28 deaths). Greene County had five new cases, for a total of 1,161 (with 44 deaths). Unicoi County had three new cases, for a total of 289 (with one death). And Hancock County had two new cases, for a total of 108 (with three deaths).
Statewide, all three new deaths were in the 61-70 age group, bringing that group's total deaths to 472.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Sept. 27, 2020.